GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Enjoy a hot drink on a cool, fall morning during the Green Bay Café Crawl.

This free event invites you to enjoy cafés of downtown Green Bay. A punch card guides you; a trolley delivers you; and samples await you at every stop.

The Green Bay Café Crawl is Saturday, October 19th from 8:30 am – Noon. It is free but you are asked to register.

For all the details and to register, click here.