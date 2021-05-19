Green Bay Glory bringing their passion for soccer to Northeast Wisconsin

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The weather is warming up and that means more outdoor sporting events, and one group is bringing their passion for women’s soccer here to Northeast Wisconsin.

Local 5 Live joined the Green Bay Glory out at Capital Credit Union Park where they play, but for the team, it’s far more than just the game but their mission to encourage the growth of soccer in the community and make it available to area athletes.

You can learn more about the Glory and how you can purchase ticket on their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers have fans with masks as an option

Bay Port's Baranczyk wins third state title, Pirates fall stroke short of team championship

Following in Footsteps: Dylan Wurtz hired as Menasha boys basketball coach

Appleton North wins first Gold Ball at state soccer

UW-Oshosh claims WIAC softball tourney title, automatic NCAA bid

Marty Paulsen