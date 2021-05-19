Green Bay Glory bringing their passion for soccer to Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The weather is warming up and that means more outdoor sporting events, and one group is bringing their passion for women’s soccer here to Northeast Wisconsin.

Local 5 Live joined the Green Bay Glory out at Capital Credit Union Park where they play, but for the team, it’s far more than just the game but their mission to encourage the growth of soccer in the community and make it available to area athletes.

You can learn more about the Glory and how you can purchase ticket on their website.