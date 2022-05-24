(WFRV) – It’s soccer season in Green Bay and the Green Bay Glory has players that have come from as far as Brazil, Spain, and Kenya.

Local 5 Live steps on the field at Capital Credit Union Park to meet the team making a name for themselves in women’s soccer.

See full schedule online:

June 3 @ 6 pm, vs. Chicago City SC

June 6 @ 6 pm, vs. Chicago Dutch Lions

Details from greenbayglory.com:

Green Bay is home to the only USL W League team in Wisconsin. The Green Bay Glory offers the highest level of pre-professional competition to top female soccer players.

The team was formed by a group of passionate leaders in the soccer community with a shared mission to provide an avenue for female athletes to create glorious moments on and off the field and bring the community together.

The Green Bay Glory Women’s Soccer team is a subsidiary of Green Bay Glory Inc, a non-profit organization. The mission of Green Bay Glory Inc. is to advance opportunities for athletes who seek to better their lives and the lives of others through sport. Our goal is to provide mentorship, education, resources, life skills training and opportunities for young and adult athletes to help keep them healthy, motivated, and inspired so they can succeed in sport and life and be of great service to their community. Green Bay Glory Inc. serves Green Bay, Wisconsin and its surrounding areas and all of its activities are completely funded by public financial support and in-kind donations.

Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon.