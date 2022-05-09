(WFRV) – The women are taking over a Habitat for Humanity build site including some of the team from Local 5.

Faith Alford shows Local 5 Live around a local build site in Green Bay and how this important organization is making a huge difference in our community.

For more information, head to greenbayhabitat.org/womenbuild.

What is Women Build?

Women come together from all walks of life to fundraise and build a Habitat home. Women have the strength and determination

necessary to build Habitat houses, together we can address the problem of accessible housing in a concrete way so that families can achieve stability and independence. No experience is necessary.

​Our community, one of strong-willed, inspiring and empowering women, is teaming up to provide critical funding and support to bring awareness to challenges that women face for accessibility to affordable housing, and building safe, decent, affordable homes for families in the Greater Green Bay Community. By joining the women of our community, you’ll help make a difference whether you’re a partnering business, an individual fundraiser, or even a one-time donor.