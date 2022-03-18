(WFRV) – From building to remodeling, it’s one of the best spots to get ideas, connections, and inspiration.

Local 5 Live was live at the Resch Expo with a preview of this weekend’s Green Bay Home & Lifestyles Experience.

Details from reschcomplex.com:

MARCH 18, 2022 – 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm

MARCH 19, 2022 – 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

MARCH 20, 2022 – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

The 59th annual Green Bay + Lifestyles Experience, in partnership with the Brown County Home Builders Association is back! The event is the largest home show of its kind in the region. You can visit with professionals in all areas of home building, remodeling, landscaping, interior improvements, pools & spas, bedding, bath and more. This event can also provide ideas on decorating, organizing, or making the best use of small spaces!