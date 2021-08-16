Green Bay Kroc Center Tiny House Auction and Community Blood Drive

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Kroc Center is celebrating their 10th anniversary and you can help celebrate by making a difference in the community.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was out at their Community Blood Drive with details on how it helps the community and how you can help donate.

For details on the Blood Drive, head to their Facebook page.

We also looked at the Kroc Center’s Tiny House Auction built by the Kroc Center’s Men Building Character Bible Study Group and how you can bid on it.

For details on the Tiny House, including bidding, here.