Green Bay Restaurant Week: Poke the Bear & The Walnut Room inside Hotel Northland

(WFRV) – Bring your appetite because Green Bay Restaurant Week is about to kick off.

Local 5 Live stopped by two participating restaurants, Poke the Bear & The Walnut Room to see (and taste) some samples you can expect.

Green Bay Restaurant Week runs September 10 – 17 with special lunch and dinner pricing. See a full list of the restaurants taking part at gbrestaurantweek.com.

Poke the Bear and The Walnut Room are located inside Hotel Northland located at 304 North Adams Street in Green Bay. For more information, head to their website.