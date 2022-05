(WFRV) – It’s a new team, and a new name.

Local 5 Live visited Capital Credit Union Park with what to expect this year from the Green Bay Rockers and how to join in the fun at their home opener this Tuesday.

The Green Bay Rockers home opener is May 31 at 6:35 pm with a pre-game concert from The Cougars.

See the full schedule at greenbayrockers.com.

Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon.