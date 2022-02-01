Grow it Forward at the Manitowoc winter farmers market

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- It’s all the things you love about the summer farmers markets, in the winter.

The Grow it Forward group offers local greens, meats, honey, jams, coffee, crafts, and more.

Jordan got to do some shopping on his 30th birthday in Manitowoc with Hipp Juice and Café Harmony.

The Manitowoc winter farmers market takes place at Café Harmony, located at 1501 Marshal Street. The market is on the first and third Saturday of the month through April from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Learn more about the Grow it Forward program at grow-it-forward.org.

