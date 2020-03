GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Habitat for Humanity’s International Women Build week is an annual week-long event leading up to International Women’s Day.

It calls on women across the globe to raise a hammer to spotlight the need for safe and affordable housing, providing women the tools to empower themselves on skills used when repairing and restoring homes.

International Women Build week runs March 1 – 8. For more details head to greenbayhabitat.org.