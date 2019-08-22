Habitat Young Professionals Fundraiser: Putt Putt Golf Event, Sat., Noon – 6 pm in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you love mini golf, here’s your chance to challenge yourself with a new course that’s only up for one day and it’s all for a great cause.

The Habitat Young Professionals has a pop-up Putt Putt Event Saturday, August 24th from noon – 6pm. It takes place at Pepper GB located at 114 South Broadway in Green Bay.

The proceeds support the Habitat Young Professionals group to sponsor a home build for a family in our community.

For more details, check out their Facebook event page.

