Halloween Events from Heritage Hill State Park

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Heritage Hill is always a fun place to plan for your family outing and there’s two great events coming up for Halloween.

Brothers Grimm Fairy Tale Halloween allows visitors to trick-or-treat in a family-friendly environment and visit each area of the park to hear stories from the Brothers Grimm, play games and get candy throughout the park. Children and adults are encouraged to wear costumes.

Brothers Grimm Fairy Tale Halloween is October 26th from Noon – 7pm. Cost is $7. For more details on this event, click here.

Historical Paranormal Investigation at Heritage Hill will have you investigating numerous attractions with a real paranormal group. This is a limited ticket event both evenings. This is an alcohol-free event that will start with food followed by Paranormal Investigation of three or more of the most active locations at Heritage Hill.

This event is Friday, October 25th at 7 pm – 11 pm. Tickets are $40. For more information on this event, click here.