Halloween Walk at Algoma High School, Oct. 19 – 20

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The non-profit organization, Halloween Walk’s goal is to give children a safe and fun opportunity to meet their favorite TV/Movie characters.

Children dress in their Halloween costumes and walk through Algoma High School’s hallways to see their favorite characters come to life.

After the walk, you can visit a craft area, energy zone, and concession stand.

A $1 donation from every child’s admission will be given back to local charity here in Algoma.

The Halloween Walk is Saturday, October 19th and Sunday, October 20th from 10 am – 3 pm at Algoma High School, 1715 Division Street.  

Cost is $6 per child/$3 per adult.

For all the details, head to their Facebook event page.

