Harvest Fest & Street Art Auction – this weekend in Sturgeon Bay

(WFRV) – They’ve been on display since January and this weekend you can own one of the Cherries Jubilee art pieces.

Local 5 Live was in Sturgeon Bay for a preview of Harvest Fest, celebrating 21 years of public art.

Harvest Fest is September 18 from 9 am – 5 pm. For details, head to sturgeonbay.net.

HARVEST FEST, CLASSIC CAR SHOW & STREET ART AUCTION

SEPTEMBER 18, 2021

DOWNTOWN STURGEON BAY

9:00 AM TO 5:00 PM

Harvest Fest & Street Art Auction — Usher in the spirit of autumn with a bountiful day on Third Avenue starting at 9AM. Features include a classic car show, craft show, food booths, in-store specials, live entertainment (Hot off the Grill is playing from 11-4 on 3rd Avenue; Ash & the Stephens Syndicate is playing from 1:30-4) and children’s activities at the Boys and Girls Club tent. View all of the “Cherries Jubilee” Street Art Projects and bid on your favorite one (or two!) on the Handbid app by 5:30 PM on September 18, 2021! Also follow the Golden Keg to Starboard Brewing Company for the annual tapping of the firkin at noon! It’ll be a weekend full of fall fun that you won’t want to miss!

We’re celebrating 21 years of public art in Sturgeon Bay in the best way possible – with cherries! This unique collaboration of art and community has been created to beautify the streets of Sturgeon Bay until September. Artists from across the Midwest have been dreaming of Cherries Jubilee since January and are excited to show off their amazing work. More info HERE.

All 25 cherries will be auctioned off on Saturday, September 18, 2021. You’ll once again be able to bid on your favorite throughout the summer using this link. You’ll get notifications if someone outbids you, and you can even watch the live auction on September 18 from the Handbid app if you’re unable to join us in person.