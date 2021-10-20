Haunted Halloween Golf Cart Rides in Chilton

(WFRV) – Grab your friends and get ready for a tour of a golf course like nothing you’ve ever seen before!

Local 5 Live gets a preview of a fun, haunted option at Hickory Hills Country Club with their Haunted Golf Cart Rides in Chilton.

For more on the Haunted Halloween Golf Cart Rides head to their Facebook event page.

From Hickory Hills Haunted Golf Cart Rides:

We welcome you to take a spooky chauffeured limo golf cart ride throughout the haunted property of Hickory Hills Country Club.

Each year we strive to provide quality holiday fun for the whole family! The rides take place on the grounds of the country club so all of the club amenities such as parking and restrooms are available. Hot cider and snacks are available for purchase while you wait in our heated club house. You will have an absolute Halloween ball as you enjoy the sights of our haunted woods, machine sheds and course. Children are welcomed. Simply ask your driver for a PG ride and they can turn on a warning beacon to calm the spooks. ; ) We can’t wait to spook ya there!