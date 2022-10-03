(WFRV) – At age 139, you know there’s quite a history, possibly some paranormal and definitely some cocktails.

Local 5 Live visited The Grand Opera House in Oshkosh with details on ghost tours, haunted happenings, and cocktail class.

Details from thegrandoshkosh.org:

October belongs to The Ghosts of the Grand this season!

Haunted Happenings will take place throughout the month featuring ghost tours that highlight the 139-year history of The Grand and the spirit stories within (both family-friendly and late-night options available).

Other nights will have spooky season themed trivia, Haunted Happy Hours, Cocktail Classes, and, of course, a Grand finale heading into Halloween!

October 6, 13, 20:

Family Friendly Tours start at 4:00 p.m. with the last tour starting at 7:30 p.m. (30 minutes each) covering the history of The Grand, seeing behind the scenes of the theatre, and hearing spirit stories. Rated PG. Walk-ins welcome. Tours leave at the top of the hour and half hour.

Tickets: $6 each or 4 for $20

Kids 6 and under: Free

Late Night Tours run from 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. (1 hour each) with reservations required. Get a deeper look into The Grand’s paranormal activity during this exploration with the lights out (guided by a rope-light trail). Enjoy the same aspects as the Family Friendly tour with the history and stories, all with a little “darker” feel. During the tour, you will get the chance to communicate with the spirits with The Grand’s dowsing rods (if they are willing to talk).

Tickets: $15 each

October 23:

Family Friendly tours run 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with all students being FREE with valid Student ID. Late Night tours will run 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. with all students getting discounted entry.

October 30 (Halloween Eve):

What would Haunted Happenings be without a Halloween AND Halloween Eve Grand Finale(s)?!

Here’s what is happening on October 30 for Halloween Eve:

3:00pm-7:00pm: Family Friendly Ghost Tours; Arts in Crafts; Pumpkin Decorating in The Grand Lounge

6:00pm-9:00pm: Tarot Card Readings by MysticKarma

7:00pm-Midnight: Late Night Ghost Tours (Reservation Required)

ALL NIGHT: Haunted Happy Hour

11:59pm: Countdown to Halloween (with Auditorium Balloon Drop)

October 31 (Halloween Bash):

The time has come for Halloween and join us at The Grand for your last chance to enjoy Haunted Happenings this season!

5:00pm – 7:00pm: The Grand will be open for Trick or Treating

6:00pm: Movie(s) in the auditorium (TBD)

8:00pm – Midnight: Late Night Ghost Tours (Reservation Required)

Join us for the last hoorah of the spooky season!

PLEASE NOTE: Please do not bring your own ghost hunting equipment during these tours. If you are interested in further investigating The Grand, you must schedule a private rental of the building. To learn more, contact Shawna Terry at shawnat@thegrandoshkosh.org

Disclaimer: The ability to do stairs is required for all tours. Additionally, during the Late Night Tours, visibility may be limited due to main lights being turned off.

Wednesday, October 5 & 19, 2022

Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. | Ghost Tour Starts: 6:30 p.m. | Class Starts: 7:00 p.m.

Presented by The Grand Lounge

Want to be the coolest host at your Halloween Bash? Come to The Grand Lounge and learn to make some kooky spooky craft cocktails!

With help from the presentation, you will be building five different cocktails at your tables in small groups.

This class also includes a Haunted Happenings Ghost Tour for participants. Take a tour into the history of The Grand, seeing behind the scenes of the theatre, and hearing spirit stories along the way.

Class will begin at 7:00 PM, with check-in starting at 6:00 PM and Ghost Tour starting at 6:30 PM. Light snacks will be provided. Over 21 only, please plan for your safe trip home! Seating limited to 25 participants.



Individuals: $50

Couple/Pair: $80

Each person attending will be required to have a ticket. For correct pricing, please add the total number of participants attending to your cart as individual tickets. In the checkout process, you are able to select couple/pair pricing, if applicable.

Disclaimer: The ability to use stairs is required for the tour.