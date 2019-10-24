Haunted Hearthstone: Sequential Killers of the Victorian Age Part II

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Haunted Hearthstone’s popular event will have you taking a theatrical glimpse into 19th century serial murders and the beginnings of murder investigation as seen through the eyes of detectives, the victims, and the perpetrators who stalked them.

Sequential Killers-Victorian Age is going on October 25, 26, & 31 from 6 – 9 pm. Haunted Hearthstone is located at 625 W. Prospect Avenue in Appleton.

For details on this event and all upcoming events, head to hearthstonemuseum.org.

