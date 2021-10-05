Haunted Hearthstone: “Sequential Killers of the Victorian Age – Part IV” weekends in October

(WFRV) – It’s a popular haunted hearthstone that offers a scare with a history lesson.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers met up with a new cast of nefarious characters at a preview of the Haunted Hearthstone’s Sequential Killers of the Victorian Age.

To purchase tickets, head to hearthstonemuseum.org.

From Hearthstone:

Haunted Hearthstone: “Sequential Killers of the Victorian Age – Part IV”

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY EVENINGS IN OCTOBER

Join us for the fourth installment in our acclaimed theatrical production that brings to life actual serial killers of the Victorian Age. This year’s production features a new cast of nefarious characters as well as new retellings of two famous killers… one with a direct connection to Hearthstone.

Unlike Halloween related events at other locations, Sequential Killer of the Victorian Age is scary – not because someone is jumping out of a closet – but because these people, the personification of maliciousness and woe, were real. Each year’s production is drawn from the newspaper accounts of the day.

The hour-long tours, where guests are guided by police detectives through the museum, which is decorated for Victorian mourning, also includes exhibits on the ways Victorians remembered the dead such as memento mori like hair jewelry, tear vials, and post-mortem photography.

Please note: While the production does not include violence or gore, the material is not suitable for children under the age of 13. Guests are STRONGLY encouraged to wear masks (to help prevent disease spread). Guests MUST enter during times indicated on ticketing (to preserve social distancing… no exceptions). Tour starts promptly at stated time.