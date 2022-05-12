(WFRV) – Local 5 Live gets transported back in time – way back to the Dinosaur Age and your family can too, this weekend in Green bay at the Dino & Dragon Stroll at the Resch Expo.

Dino & Dragon Stroll is May 14th and 15th at the Resch Expo in Green Bay.

Details from dionstroll.com:

DINO & DRAGON STROLL is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs AND dragons. This must-see event features the LARGEST creatures touring the country, much larger than any other event of its kind. The dinosaurs and dragons are MASSIVE, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. DINO & DRAGON STROLL also features the NEWEST dinosaurs and dragons produced with advanced animatronic and sound technology that brings these amazing creatures to life.



Experience a transformation into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and some fantastical dragons throughout! Creatures featuring moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other amazing details that make them look real and alive!



‍DINO & DRAGON STROLL is an interactive event allowing guests to walk thru this realistic and memorable indoor experience. While guests stroll at their own pace, they can get up close to dinosaurs throughout the exhibit, ranging from babies to life-like and life-size dinosaurs including encounters with a T-Rex, Velociraptor and Stegosaurus, just to name a few. Guests can also get up close and personal with a selection of large, serpentine, winged, horned and legendary fire breathing dragons, just as you imagined them.



Children can participate in Story time and the Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creations Station for various hands-on crafts. Additional activity tickets are available for purchase at the stroll for themed rides including bounce house inflatables, Dinosaur Scooters, Walking Dinosaur Rides, Stationary rides that give the opportunity to climb on a dinosaur to experience what it would be like to ride on one, and T-Rex ATV’s that children can ride along on a track circling a T-Rex.



This one-of-a-kind event will provide the best opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!



With every stop on the North American tour, DINO & DRAGON STROLL teams up with a local food bank as part of “Stomp Out Hunger”, an initiative to help those struggling within each local community. Guests are encouraged to bring items to the event and place in the collection bins located at the front entrance of the stroll. All collected food items will then be donated to help children and families in the local community facing hunger and food insecurities.



‍DINO & DRAGON STROLL also has a Sensory Friendly Session that takes place at 8:30 a.m. on the Saturday, in each city. This session will be an experience in a sensory modified setting with sound and light adjustments designed to be less stimulating and overwhelming for those that have sensory sensitivities.