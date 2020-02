GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – February is heart month and you can get a free blood pressure check.

Bellin Health and the local Fire Department is on site with heart health information to answer questions and to give free blood pressure checks.

Today, you can stop by the East Side YMCA, 1740 S. Huron in Green Bay from 8 – 10:30 am.

On February 25, head to the Ferguson Family YMCA, 235 N. Jefferson in Green Bay.

For details, head to greenbayymca.org.