APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Take a step back in time and enjoy some Christmas traditions that have really stood the test of time, all the way back to the Victorian era.

The Hearthstone Historic House Museum in Appleton has walking tours to show you the spirit of Christmas.

For tour times and more details on Hearthstone Victorian Christmas, click here.

Hearthstone is located at 625 Prospect Street in Appleton. You can reach them by phone at 920-730-8204.