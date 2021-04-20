Help the Earth, pick up trash at the Fox-Wolf Watershed Cleanup event – May 1 at 9 am

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live is celebrating our planet with Earth week and today we sent Jordan Lamers out to show how easy it can be to do your part.

He visited a site in Kimberly as part of the upcoming Fox-Wolf Watershed Cleanup event, to keep our area waterways healthy by picking up trash.

You can help too at the largest volunteer trash cleanup in Northeast Wisconsin, Saturday, May 1 at 9 am. There are 68 sites in Northeast Wisconsin so you are sure to find one near you.

For site locations and details, click here.

