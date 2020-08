(WFRV) – They’re calling it Museum on the Lawn – indoors.

The weather may have led to some last-minute changes for the fun event, Local 5 Live stopped by History Museum at the Castle in Appleton for details on how you can safely enjoy the exhibit (and stay dry)!

History Museum at the Castle is located at 330 E. College Avenue in Appleton. The exhibit runs Friday, August 28 from 10 am – 4 pm. Get all details at myhistorymuseum.org.