A Hmongment in History: Cultural Exhibit

WHEN: Ongoing event, All Day 5/9 – 6/4

WHERE: Manitowoc Public Library, 707 Quay Street in Manitowoc

Celebrate Hmong culture and learn about the history of Hmong Americans. This exhibit will run from May 9 -June 3. Join us for a grand opening ceremony on May 14 from 10-12 with food, speakers, performers, and more!

For more, head to manitowoclibrary.org.