Holiday Art Fair at The Art Garage

Local 5 Live On Location

(WFRV) – Support local artists and find truly unique gifts either in person or virtually.

Local 5 Live stopped by The Art Garage where you can shop everything from soap to fine art. Follow local artists on Facebook: Trisha Spice and Karen Kjell Studio.

The in-person holiday art fair is December 4 from 2 – 7 pm and December 5 and 6 from 10 am – 3 pm. The Art Garage is located at 1400 Cedar Street in Green Bay.

The virtual holiday art fair is December 4 – 6.

Get details at theartgarage.org or their Facebook page.

