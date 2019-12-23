Holiday exhibits at The Trout Museum of Art in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s two great holiday exhibits at The Trout Museum.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas runs through February 2, it features over 150 original cels (transparent sheets on which objects are drawn or painted for animation) from the holiday classic, original Dr. Suess sketches, animation stations, and more. For more on this exhibit, click here.

Also running through February 2 is This is Christmas: Original Art from Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas where you can see original works from the film, a collection of over 50 original drawings on loan. For details on this exhibit, click here.

The Trout Museum of Art is located at 111 W. College Ave. in Appleton.