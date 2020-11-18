‘Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay’ Exhibit at Neville Public Museum

(WFRV) – Take a holiday stroll down memory lane at the Neville Public Museum.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers explores the safety measures in place for this year’s exhibits where you can enter an enchanted forest or bring back holiday memories with Bruce the Spruce from HC Prange.

Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay runs through December 26. Donations are welcome through January 9 at the Tree of Giving. The Virtual Children Only Shop is $3/item includes tax, wrap, and tag. For information, call “Head Elf” Katy at 920-448-7874.

For dates and information head to nevillepublicmuseum.org.

