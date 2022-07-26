(WFRV) – It’s the return of a fun event where you can sip your way through history.

Local 5 Live was live at Heritage Hill with details on the upcoming Hops on the Hill, happening August 4 from 5:30 – 8 pm.

Details from heritagehillgb.org:

Hops on the Hill

August 4, 2022 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

 Hops on the Hill returns for 2022! Located again in the Fort Howard area of Heritage Hill.

  • Craft beers, wine, and spirits from Dean Distributing will be available to sample, as well as a great barbeque buffet by Parker John’s.
  • A silent auction with coveted prizes from local businesses
  • A 50/50 raffle for a chance to win big!
  • Music by The Green Bay Jazz Orchestra
  • Emcee: Otis Day, formerly of WIXX.

Tickets are available by clicking HERE

$40 / member

$45 / person, in advance

$55 / person, the day-of

Want to support the Park further? Contact Madeleine Buchholz, Director of Development, at (920) 448-5150 ext 402 or madeleine@heritagehillgb.org for sponsor opportunities and donations.