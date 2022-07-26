(WFRV) – It’s the return of a fun event where you can sip your way through history.

Local 5 Live was live at Heritage Hill with details on the upcoming Hops on the Hill, happening August 4 from 5:30 – 8 pm.

Details from heritagehillgb.org:

Hops on the Hill

August 4, 2022 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Hops on the Hill returns for 2022! Located again in the Fort Howard area of Heritage Hill.

Craft beers, wine, and spirits from Dean Distributing will be available to sample, as well as a great barbeque buffet by Parker John’s.

A silent auction with coveted prizes from local businesses

A 50/50 raffle for a chance to win big!

Music by The Green Bay Jazz Orchestra

Emcee: Otis Day, formerly of WIXX.

Tickets are available by clicking HERE

$40 / member

$45 / person, in advance

$55 / person, the day-of

Want to support the Park further? Contact Madeleine Buchholz, Director of Development, at (920) 448-5150 ext 402 or madeleine@heritagehillgb.org for sponsor opportunities and donations.