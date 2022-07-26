(WFRV) – It’s the return of a fun event where you can sip your way through history.
Local 5 Live was live at Heritage Hill with details on the upcoming Hops on the Hill, happening August 4 from 5:30 – 8 pm.
Details from heritagehillgb.org:
Hops on the Hill
August 4, 2022 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Hops on the Hill returns for 2022! Located again in the Fort Howard area of Heritage Hill.
- Craft beers, wine, and spirits from Dean Distributing will be available to sample, as well as a great barbeque buffet by Parker John’s.
- A silent auction with coveted prizes from local businesses
- A 50/50 raffle for a chance to win big!
- Music by The Green Bay Jazz Orchestra
- Emcee: Otis Day, formerly of WIXX.
Tickets are available by clicking HERE
$40 / member
$45 / person, in advance
$55 / person, the day-of
Want to support the Park further? Contact Madeleine Buchholz, Director of Development, at (920) 448-5150 ext 402 or madeleine@heritagehillgb.org for sponsor opportunities and donations.