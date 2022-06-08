(WFRV) – It’s a free event this weekend with family fun, and resources for wellness.

From face painting, prizes, bounce houses, it’s a fun event but the real stars of the show this weekend are the horses.

Local 5 Live visited Exceptional Equestrians in De Pere with details on the Horses for Healing event, packed with fun events, free, and open to everyone.

The Horses for Healing event is this Saturday, June 11 at Exceptional Equestrians, 1130 Orlando Drive in De Pere. For details, head to their Facebook event page.