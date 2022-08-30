(WFRV) – It’s a walk to learn some Brown County history with stories of ‘Dream Big and Dare to Fail’.

Local 5 Live gets details from the Brown County Historical Society on two upcoming cemetery walks.

“If Tombstones Could Talk”

Dream Big and Dare to Fail

Woodlawn Cemetery

Wednesday, September 17th, 5:30pm

Thursday, September 18th, 5:30 pm

Saturday, September 10th, 4:00pm

The Brown County Historical Society’s “If Tombstones Could Talk” will be held in person at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Visitors can meet Green Bay’s former residents who have had big dreams of a bright future. Walk in the footsteps of the people who impacted the community, city, and State that we now call home. Once a memory of yesterday, these individuals are brought back to life to share their stories.

This walking tour takes place outdoors, so please dress accordingly.

Lightweight portable lawn chairs are welcome.

COST:

$10.00/Person

$8.00/BCHS Members

Reservations Requested

(920)437-1840

Or Sign up on Eventbrite.

For more information check our website www.browncohistoricalsoc.org

Beer Baron Cemetery Walk

At Woodlawn Cemetery

Saturday, July 30th, 2:00pm

If you love beer, if you love history and if you love learning. this event is for you! Take a step back in time and learn about the interesting and exciting local history surrounding Brown County’s beer and brewery beginnings. Discover the first big names of beer and the fascinating history of their lives. Also included in this interactive walk, is a brewery passport which allows you a “buy one, get one” at the partnering breweries.

This walking tour takes place outdoors, so please dress accordingly.

Lightweight portable lawn chairs are welcome.

COST:

$15.00/Person

$12.00/BCHS Members

Reservations are Required

Sign up on Eventbrite.

For more information check our website www.browncohistoricalsoc.org