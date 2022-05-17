(WFRV) – From a green screen to art supplies, wood working and photo printers, you’ll find it all the Menasha Library.

Local 5 Live checks out this cool new community resource and how you can try it all.

SMITHworks Community Studio is located in the lower level of the library at 440 First Street in Menasha.

Details from menashalibrary.org:

School year open hours – 3-6pm Monday-Friday

Summer open hours – 12-3pm Monday-Friday (starting June 6)

Explore your library through our new creative community studio.