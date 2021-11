(WFRV) – It’s a taste-bud tour for an upcoming fundraiser with international flair.

Local 5 Live visited Manitowoc with details on how you can explore seven different cultures by taste.

The International Food Fair is Saturday, November 6 at 5 pm at Roncalli High School, 2000 Mirro Drive in Manitowoc.

Tickets are available at the door.

For details, head to roncallicatholicschools.org.