It’s A Fort Howard Christmas this weekend at Heritage Hill State Park

(WFRV) – From cooking lessons to dance lessons, there’s plenty of fun to be had in Green Bay this weekend.
Local 5 Live was out at Heritage Hill State park with details on A Fort Howard Christmas.
A Fort Howard Christmas
When:
December 17 & 18, 2021 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Where:
Heritage Hill State Historical Park
2640 S Webster Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
USA
- Tickets – available at our website www.heritagehillgb.org, or at the door the day of.
- $8/adult
- $5/member
- Free for children 6 years old and under.
- Details:
- Experience Fort life in the mid-19th century: Interact with costumed interpreters, enjoy festive music, and warm yourself by a fire.
- Stroll through a lantern-lit park and visit with Santa’s Cousin – Belscnickel.
- Food and beverage from Cheesecake Heaven will be available for purchase.
Tickets are available by clicking below, or at the door.
This event is “snow or shine.”
Questions? Contact us at events@heritagehillgb.org or (920) 448-5150.