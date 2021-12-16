It’s A Fort Howard Christmas this weekend at Heritage Hill State Park

(WFRV) – From cooking lessons to dance lessons, there’s plenty of fun to be had in Green Bay this weekend.

Local 5 Live was out at Heritage Hill State park with details on A Fort Howard Christmas.

A Fort Howard Christmas

When:

December 17 & 18, 2021 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Where:

Heritage Hill State Historical Park

2640 S Webster Ave

Green Bay, WI 54301

USA

Join us Friday and Saturday, December 17 & 18 from 5 to 9 pm, for a special holiday evening at Heritage Hill State Historical Park, as we celebrate A Fort Howard Christmas.

Interact with costumed interpreters, enjoy festive music, and warm yourself by a fire.

Stroll through a lantern-lit park and visit with our Old World Santa.

Food and beverage from Cheesecake Heaven available for purchase.

Tickets are $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for members, and free for children 6 years old and under.

Tickets are available by clicking below, or at the door.

This event is “snow or shine.”

Questions? Contact us at events@heritagehillgb.org or (920) 448-5150.