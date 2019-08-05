It’s Maritime Week in Door County, Aug. 3 – 11

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Maritime Week at the Door County.

Gather the family and celebrate the Coast Guard and Cana Island and Ridges Range Lights both turning 150 years old this year!

Maritime Week in Door County is August 3 – 11.

Events include:

Aug. 7 @ 3 – 6 pm, Cana Island 150th Anniversary Celebration

Aug. 7 @ 7 pm, Harmony by the Bay Concert, Martin Park

Aug. 8 @ 9:30 am, Coast Guard Golf Outing, Idlewild Golf Course

Aug. 9 @ 7 pm, Coast Guard Band Concert, Southern Door County Community Auditorium

Aug. 10 @ 10 am, Classic & Wooden Boat Festival, Maritime Museum

Aug. 10 @ 5pm, Evening on the Bay, Sturgeon Bay Yacht Club



For details on all of the Maritime Week events, click here.