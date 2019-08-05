It’s Maritime Week in Door County, Aug. 3 – 11

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Maritime Week at the Door County.
Gather the family and celebrate the Coast Guard and Cana Island and Ridges Range Lights both turning 150 years old this year!
Maritime Week in Door County is August 3 – 11.
Events include:
Aug. 7 @ 3 – 6 pm, Cana Island 150th Anniversary Celebration
Aug. 7 @ 7 pm, Harmony by the Bay Concert, Martin Park
Aug. 8 @ 9:30 am, Coast Guard Golf Outing, Idlewild Golf Course
Aug. 9 @ 7 pm, Coast Guard Band Concert, Southern Door County Community Auditorium
Aug. 10 @ 10 am, Classic & Wooden Boat Festival, Maritime Museum
Aug. 10 @ 5pm, Evening on the Bay, Sturgeon Bay Yacht Club
