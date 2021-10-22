It’s The Great Pumpkin Hunt in Menasha

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Hit the trails in Menasha and collect a prize for spotting the pumpkins!

Local 5 Live got a preview of this fun, family event that starts today through October 29.

For more head to their Facebook event page:

Come have a ghoulishly good time! Areas near the park shelter will be sectioned off for three age groups and converted into a pumpkin patch. Kids search for small shiny pumpkins and trade them in for a candy and prizes at the park shelter. Kids should bring a flashlight and are encouraged to dress in costume. Pre-registration is not required for this FREE event.

Ages 4 & Under: 6pm

Ages 5-7: 6:15pm

Ages 8 & Up: 6:30pm

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Pick Em Week 7

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Lets Get Social

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Washington Football Team

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Rodgers owns the Bears

Divisions 3-7 Football Bracket Breakdown