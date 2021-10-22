It’s The Great Pumpkin Hunt in Menasha

(WFRV) – Hit the trails in Menasha and collect a prize for spotting the pumpkins!
Local 5 Live got a preview of this fun, family event that starts today through October 29.
For more head to their Facebook event page:
Come have a ghoulishly good time! Areas near the park shelter will be sectioned off for three age groups and converted into a pumpkin patch. Kids search for small shiny pumpkins and trade them in for a candy and prizes at the park shelter. Kids should bring a flashlight and are encouraged to dress in costume. Pre-registration is not required for this FREE event.
Ages 4 & Under: 6pm
Ages 5-7: 6:15pm
Ages 8 & Up: 6:30pm