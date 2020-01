DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a chilly New Year’s tradition but it’s one that’s more than 30 years in the making and one of the largest swims in the entire nation.

The Jacksonport Polar Bear Club is expecting hundreds of swimmers to take the icy plunge at noon today. Events start at 10:30 am at Lakeside Park.

For full details, head to jacksonportpolarbearclub.com.