(WFRV) – Get a jolt for a peddle around town, it’s the Annual Coffee Ride to benefit local biking.

Local 5 Live met with the team at the Green Bay Bicycle Collective with details on the event starting at Kavarna in Green Bay and how you can join in the fun!

WHEN: Saturday, May 7, 10 am – 2 pm

WHERE: Kavarna Coffee House

For more on the Annual Coffee Ride, check out the Facebook event page.

Details on Green Bay Bicycle Collective

In downtown Green Bay, Wisconsin, near the Railyard District, sits a garage full of bikes. But it’s not just any garage with a few bikes in it. It’s a fully functioning community bike shop that’s home to the Green Bay Bicycle Collective. It’s where mechanics wrench on bicycles, aspiring cyclists come to learn how to build and maintain bikes, and local youth learn bike safety. It’s where community advocates meet to plan new ways to make cycling more accessible to Green Bay. Most of all, it’s a gathering place—kids, teens, and adults alike who love bicycles or just want to hang out are welcome here.

If you share our passion for bicycling and the Green Bay community, we hope you’ll join us in growing our local bike culture and making cycling possible for every Green Bay resident.

70%

of people in U.S. cities are interested in biking.

—League of American Bicyclists

48%

don’t have access to an operational bicycle.

—People for Bikes

improving access to safe cycling in green bay

More people are bicycling today than ever. Yet, many remain off of bikes due to safety concerns, lagging bicycle infrastructure, or lack of access to an operational bike, according to PlacesForBikes Community Surveys. In the most recent survey, Green Bay residents rated their feelings of safety on a bicycle as 43 out of 100 (100 being safest).

At the Green Bay Bicycle Collective, we aim to break down barriers to cycling in the Greater Green Bay, Wisconsin area. Join us in our mission to bring fun, safe cycling to our community and get more butts on bike seats!