(WFRV) – The Kewaunee County fair is making it easy and affordable for families to have fun. It’s one price that includes rides and grandstand fun.

Local 5 Live gives viewers a glimpse into the hard work that goes into this popular tradition and we meet some of the kids that prepare for months to show at the fair. This weekend it’s Kewaunee’s turn in the summer spotlight and you can join in the fun.

The Kewaunee County Fair runs July 7 – 10.

See a full line up of the events at kewauneecountyfair.com:

Welcome to the 105th Annual Kewaunee County Fair!

2022 Fair & Parade Theme: “Super Heroes” – The parade is put on by the Luxemburg Area Chamber of Commerce. Please contact them regarding questions.

In a grand tradition, the Kewaunee County Fair Board is proud to present the 105th annual Kewaunee County Fair. Come one, come all to the affordable family fun of a traditional county fair. Enjoy carnival rides, games, entertainment, and talent from the community. Watch our local 4-H, FFA, and Open Class Exhibitors show off their animal projects.