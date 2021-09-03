Kites Over Lake Michigan 2021 this weekend in Two Rivers

(WFRV) – It’s a popular event every year that will have you looking up to the sky.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers visited Two Rivers with details on Kites Over Lake Michigan 2021.

It’s taking place this weekend, Saturday/Sunday from 11 am – 4pm with Kite making Sunday @ 9 am. Location is at Two Rivers High School, 4519 Lincoln Avenue in Two Rivers.

For details, head to uniqueflyingobjects.com.

From uniqueflyingobjects.com:

The 16th Annual Kites Over Lake Michigan will once again be held at the Two Rivers High School. This is due to the high lake level that has left us with very little beach. We were fortunate, and very grateful, that the Two Rivers School Board allowed us to continue with the event at the high school again. There is a vast expanse of flying and viewing areas behind the school which is perfect for this. This location affords everyone the ability to see everything from where you are.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for sale at the concession stand. The local non-profit service clubs will once again be doing this. This is their biggest fund raiser for their respective clubs, with the monies raised going towards scholarships and community projects.

Those who come will be treated to some amazing displays of beautiful giant show kites, precision stunt teams performing mesmerizing aerial ballet with their dual and quad line kites, spectacular and colorful ground displays and activities for kids and adults both days.

For out of town guests coming to the festival, we recommend you stay at Par 5 Resort. They are our Hotel sponsor and where all the kitefliers are staying. Another sponsor hotel is Village Inn On The Lake.

If you are camping, please stay at Scheffels Hideaway Campground, Seagull Marina or Village Inn On The Lake. We appreciate your support of our sponsors.

Pets are Not Allowed anywhere on school property. Please respect this policy and DO NOT bring your pets to this event.

Date: Sept. 4th and 5th, 2021

Venue: Two Rivers High School

4519 Lincoln Ave., Two Rivers

Time: 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

Free kite making for kids will be Sunday 9/5/21 at 9.00 am.

Special Notes

►Please note that per State statute, there will be NO ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO allowed on school grounds. It will be strictly enforced.

►Please note that there is no set schedule for both days, except the kids kite making on Sunday. We operate on “kite time” because everything is dependent on the wind condition. Activities will go on regardless of wind conditions.