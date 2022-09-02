(WFRV) – Make your own kite and watch the pros, Local 5 Live looks to the sky for a fun Labor Day weekend tradition in Two Rivers.

The annual Kites Over Lake Michigan is this weekend at Two Rivers High School, 4519 Lincoln Avenue. Kite Making takes place Sunday from 9 – 11 am.

Details from manitowoccountywi.gov:

Details

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Location: Two Rivers High School

Map It!: 4519 Lincoln Ave, Two Rivers WI 54241

17th Annual Kites Over Lake Michigan

Experience one of the largest kite festivals in the Midwest: incredible displays of giant show kites; precision stunt teams performing amazing aerial ballet with their kites; and spectacular and colorful ground displays!

On Sunday, another day of kite flying and performances, with free kite-making for kids from 9 to 11 a.m.

There is no specific schedule of activities (except for kids’ kite-making on Sunday); activities are dependent upon wind conditions. If the wind is light, the stunt teams can still fly with their low-wind kites, but the giant show kites will likely be grounded until the wind picks up.

Activities like running of the bols and glider drops will occur regardless of wind condition.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages available for purchase. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for local nonprofit service clubs; support local scholarships and community projects!