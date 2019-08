TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Kites Over Lake Michigan is a beautiful site on the Lakeshore and this year, they are looking for a record-breaking number of sky lanterns being released and the public is invited to join in.

Kites Over Lake Michigan is happening August 31 – September 1 at Neshotah Beach, 500 Zlatnik Drive in Two Rivers.

Hours are Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm and Sunday 11 am – 4 pm.

