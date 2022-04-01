(WFRV) – Food, fashion, and fun are the key features of some upcoming events this weekend in Appleton.

Local 5 Live got details on the popular Ladies Day and Mini Golf on the Town.

Details from appletondowntown.org:

ENJOY A FUN-FILLED LADIES’ DAY, FOR YOU & YOUR GIRLFRIENDS COMPLETE WITH FASHION, FOOD & FUN!

Start your Ladies Day Downtown with a Fashion Show, goody bag, raffles, prizes, delicious breakfast, and more on Saturday, April 9th at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel (Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley) at 333 W. College Avenue.

8:30 a.m. – Doors Open at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel: Enjoy coffee & cash bar, music, and other activities!

9:30 a.m. – Breakfast: Enjoy a tasty, sit-down breakfast meal with your closest pals and new friends, too!

10:00 a.m. – Downtown Fashion Show: See the latest spring styles & win prizes with emcee Charli from Y100!

11:15 a.m. – Enjoy all that Downtown Appleton has to offer while using your coupon sheet located in Swag Bags to shop and eat in Downtown Appleton!

After the Fashion Show, enjoy exploring the 70+ shops and 70+ pubs, clubs & restaurants many of whom will have special offers in your goody bag! And some will be offering special activities as well!

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW AT THE FEATURED VENUES ON COLLEGE AVENUE AND ON OUR WEBSITE!

Avenue Jewelers, 303 E. College Ave.

303 E. College Ave. Beatnik Betty’s Resale Butik, 214 E. College Ave.

214 E. College Ave. Hoot & Company, 103 E. College Ave.

103 E. College Ave. Joseph’s Shoes, 10 E. College Ave.

10 E. College Ave. Lillians of Appleton, 115 E. College Ave.

115 E. College Ave. Olive & Rose Boutique, 121 E. College Ave.

121 E. College Ave. Sunflower Spa, LLC, 1024 S. Olde Oneida St.

1024 S. Olde Oneida St. The Vintage Garden, 119 E. College Ave.

119 E. College Ave. Appleton Downtown, Inc., 333 W. College Avenue, Ste. 100 or on our website, click here to purchase online.

CALLING ALL GOLF LOVERS! THE MASTER’S ARE BACK AND SO IS MINI GOLF ON THE TOWN!

Spend the day in Downtown Appleton at 9 different bars playing a unique hole of mini-golf at each!

Bring your own putter and golf ball or use one supplied by the bars. Build a team of up to four people and enjoy food & drink specials during a day of golf and laughs where fun is par for the course! And don’t forget team costumes are highly encouraged!

Enjoy the “19th Hole” Party* at D2 Sports Pub after your round. There will be refreshments and a costume contest!

Register at any of the participating locations below for just $60 per foursome or $15/person! On April 9th, bring your voucher to the bar your purchased it from to pick up your scorecard and play your course in any order you choose.

East Course

Jim’s Place (223 E. College Ave.)

Wooden Nickel Sports Bar & Grill (217 E. College Ave.)

Olde Town Tavern (109 W. College Ave.)

Rookie’s Sports Bar & Grill (325 N. Appleton St.)

Cleo’s Brown Beam (203 W. College Ave.)

Gibson Community Music Hall (211 W. College Ave.)

Durty Leprechaun (343 W. College Ave.)

D2 Sports Pub (403 W. College Ave.)

Chadwick’s (413 W. College Ave.)

West Course