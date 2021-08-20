Lakeshore Balloon Glow lights up the sky tonight in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – They’re prepping for a beautiful night in Manitowoc and today Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers explored the fun of the Lakeshore Balloon Glow.

Look to the sky tonight from 5 – 10 pm on Manitowoc’s Riverfront, 720 Quay Street for the Lakeshore Balloon Glow. For details, head to their Facebook page.

And don’t forget – This Friday and Saturday be sure to check out the Metro Jam at 1115 Washington Street.

Metro Jam is an annual two-day festival of FREE music featuring national, regional and local acts presented at Washington Park in downtown Manitowoc, WI. The concerts have been in existence for over 40 years bringing a very diverse lineup of music to the MetroStage including rock, roots, blues, bluegrass, indie, alternative, pop, jazz and much more.

For details head to metrojam.org.