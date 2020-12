(WFRV) – Local 5 Live shops local for last-minute gift ideas from baking supplies to gluten-free items, we stopped by the Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe in Greenville for some fun ideas.

The Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe is at W6482 Greenville Drive in Greenville. Reach out with questions to 920-757-9905, online at bulkpricedfoodshoppe.com. Be sure to follow them on Facebook for all the latest.