DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re in a panic because you still need a gift? Seroogy’s has some sweet ideas for you.

You can find them at two locations, 144 N. Wisconsin St. in De Pere and at 784 Willard Dr. in Ashwaubenon. Reach them by phone at 1-800-776-0377 and shop online at seroogys.com.