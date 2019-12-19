Last minute holiday shopping at the Packers Pro Shop

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you need any last minute gifts, the Packers Pro Shop is a great place to stop, whether it’s for a friend, family member, or a co-worker.

They have items for every Packers fan and great holiday deals to go along with it.

For your last minute holiday shopping, the Packers Pro Shop, 1265 Lombardi Ave., in Green Bay, is open:

Today until 7 pm

Friday: 9 am – 7 pm

Saturday: 9 am – 6 pm

Sunday: 10 am – 5 pm

Monday: 9 am – 7 pm

Christmas Eve: 9 am – 2 pm



You can also shop all the latest inventory online at packersproshop.com.