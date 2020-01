GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If one of your resolutions is to try something new, the Green Bay Curling Club is offering one-day clinics where you can try out an Olympic sport.

Learn 2 Curl is offered:

Saturday, January 11, 1 – 3 pm

Saturday, February 8, 1 – 3 pm

Saturday, March 7, 1 – 3 pm





For more information, including registration head to curlgb.com.

Green Bay Curling Club is located at 781 Mike McCarthy Way in Green Bay.