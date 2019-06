BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) – You can learn all about the area’s Belgian heritage through interactive displays, and even listen to native language, Walloon, and enjoy a traditional Belgian Waffle breakfast.

The Belgian Heritage Center is located at 1255 County Road DK in Brussels.

The Waffle Breakfast is Sunday, June 23rd from 9 am – 1 pm.

For more information, head to belgianheritagecenter.org.