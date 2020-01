GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Enjoy an evening stroll along a candlelit trail and learn about the night sky.

From hiking to snowshoeing to s’mores, the night is sure to be one to remember at Woodland Dunes’ Candlelight Night.

It’s happening on February 1 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm at the Nature Center. For more information, call 920-793-4007 or head to woodlanddunes.org.