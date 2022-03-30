(WFRV) – It’s like a club to learn STEM skills.
Local 5 Live visited the Cre8lab in Neenah where anyone can join and learn some new skills.
Cre8lab is located at 1131 S. Commercial Street in Neenah. See more at cre8lab.com and on Facebook.
by: Dena Holtz
Posted:
Updated:
(WFRV) – It’s like a club to learn STEM skills.
Local 5 Live visited the Cre8lab in Neenah where anyone can join and learn some new skills.
Cre8lab is located at 1131 S. Commercial Street in Neenah. See more at cre8lab.com and on Facebook.